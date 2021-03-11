Harvard’s Commencement Will Be Virtual for the Second Year

IBL News | New York

Harvard University’s 2021 live commencement—scheduled for May 27—will be virtual for the second year due to the pandemic.

“The delay of our Commencement Exercises for two years running is deeply disappointing, but public health and safety must continue to take precedence,” said Lawrence S. Bacow, President of Harvard University.

“We will gather as a community online on Thursday, May 27, to award degrees and celebrate the achievements of our graduates. After degrees are conferred, each School at Harvard will follow up with its own special virtual event and afterward deliver diplomas through the mail.”

Ruth Simmons, the president of Prairie View A&M University, a historically black college near Houston, will deliver the principal address.